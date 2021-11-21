Wisconsin hangs on to beat Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - For the eighth straight time, the Wisconsin Badgers have edged the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In a back and forth contest, the Badger defense stood tall in the final minute to give #15 Wisconsin a 35-28 win.

The Badgers opened the game with a picture perfect start. On the opening kickoff, sophomore Stephan Bracey returned the kick 91 yards to the end zone to make the score 7-0 less than 15 seconds into the game.

The Huskers would answer with a touchdown of their own to make it 7-7. However, freshman Braelon Allen answered the bell once again. He ripped off a 71 yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 as the Badgers established the run.

It’d be a back and forth game throughout. The game was tied 14-14 at half and once again tied 28-28 with less than five minutes to go in the ball game. That’s when Allen ripped off his second 50-plus yard touchdown run of the game, this time going for 53. His third touchdown of the game made it 35-28 Wisconsin.

Nebraska would drive to get within the red zone late, but the Badgers stopped the Husker drive on fourth down with four seconds to go to seal the victory.

Allen was terrific once again as he carried the ball 22 times for 228 yards and three scores. Through the air, Graham Mertz was efficient going 12-18 for 145 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target on the day was Jake Ferguson who had eight grabs for 92 yards.

It wasn’t a banner day for the Wisconsin defense, but they got the job done as they intercepted Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez twice in the game.

The Badgers take home the Freedom Trophy once again as Nebraska has only won in the series once since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Huskers move to 3-8 on the season as they end their 2021 campaign Friday against Iowa. As for Wisconsin, they sit at 8-3 and can clinch the Big Ten West crown with a win agains Minnesota next Saturday.

