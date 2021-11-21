Advertisement

Vikings lead Packers 16-10 at halftime

By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WSAW) - In the first of two meetings between the division rivals this year, the Minnesota Vikings lead the Green Bay Packers 16-10 at the half.

Green Bay opened the game with a scoring drive, as Mason Crosby connected on a 54-yard field goal. Minnesota would answer with a field goal of their own to make it 3-3.

From there, the Vikings took control as Vikings QB Kirk Cousins found Justin Jefferson fro 56 yards before a one-yard Dalvin Cook touchdown run to make it 9-3.

In the second quarter, Minnesota would add to their lead with a Cousins touchdown pass to Adam Thielen for 10 yards.

The Packers would respond late in the half with a Rodgers 25-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Deguara to make it 16-10.

While Crosby did hit one field goal, he did miss another, shorter field goal of 32 yards, his eighth miss of the season.

Stay tuned for more updates of this game on WSAW and WZAW, as well as on wsaw.com.

