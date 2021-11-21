Advertisement

US missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Seventeen missionaries from the religious organization were kidnapped one month ago on Oct. 16 near the capital.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”
Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver
Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver
Wind gusts up to 35 mph at times Sunday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers & cold air blast Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal

Latest News

The Build Back Better bill is expected to face some hurdles as it heads to the Senate.
Biden's Build Back Better plan may face Senate hurdles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings...
Packers fall in thriller at Minnesota 34-31
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility