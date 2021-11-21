Advertisement

Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it’s a miracle he’s alive

This undated photo provided by Greater Manchester Police shows taxi driver David Perry and his...
This undated photo provided by Greater Manchester Police shows taxi driver David Perry and his wife Rachel.(Greater Manchester Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A taxi driver injured when his passenger’s homemade bomb exploded in the northwest England city of Liverpool a week ago said Sunday that it’s a “miracle” he is alive.

In a message issued through the police, David Perry said he was “so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.”

British police have called the Nov. 14 explosion a terrorist act and are trying to determine the motive of the bomber, Emad Al Swealmeen, who died in the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Police say the device contained explosives and ball bearings and could have caused “significant injury or death” if it had gone off under different circumstances.

Investigators say Al Swealmeen, who was originally from Iraq and had applied unsuccessfully for asylum in Britain, appears to have acted alone.

Still, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from substantial to severe — meaning an attack is highly likely — following the blast.

Perry managed to get out of the taxi before it was consumed by flames. He was treated for injuries in a hospital.

In his statement the driver said he was “overwhelmed” by the good wishes and generosity he had received after the attack.

“I now need time to try to come to terms with what’s happened and focus on my recovery both mentally and physically,” he said. “Please be kind, be vigilant and stay safe.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver
Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
Wind gusts up to 35 mph at times Sunday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers & cold air blast Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
The 7 Things You Need To Know (11-21-2021)
The 7 Things You Need To Know (11-21-2021)
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024
Morning highs near 40, dropping back through the 30s into the 20s as the day goes on.
First Alert Weather: Tumbling temperatures, low wind chills into Monday