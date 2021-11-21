Packers’ hot defense is cooled in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WSAW) - The Packers’ defense entered Sunday’s game on a hot streak, but the Vikings offense quickly cooled a hot group.

“It’s a good offense and they got the better of us today,” Matt LaFleur said.

Entering the game, the Packers’ defense had given up more than 14 points just once in the last five games. By the second quarter, the Vikings had put up 16 and when the game finished, the Vikings scored 34.

A big reason was Justin Jefferson’s 169-yard performance.

“He’s a hell of a player and he’s fun to watch, I don’t want to watch it no more against us looking like that,” Davante Adams said.

“It stresses your defense in a lot of different ways. And it adds a layer to that when you can move him around. You can line him up in the backfield or slot,” LaFleur said.

“All that stuff adds up.”

Beyond Jefferson, mistakes were piling up. Missed opportunities and a 12-men on the field penalty proved costly.

“That’s embarrassing. Ultimately that falls on me,” LaFleur said about the 12-men on the field call. “I got to make sure that doesn’t happen because that cannot out of a stopped clock situation.”

Even with the lackluster performance, it looked like Darnell Savage would come up with a potential game-winning interception before the call was overturned.

But beyond that play, the team agreed that the defense’s performance was not up to par.

“We got play better. We weren’t ourselves today,” linebacker Preston Smith said. “We didn’t play up to our standards. There’s a lot of things we got to fix. A lot of things we can learn from watching the film”

Smith also added that every player on the defense can look themselves in the mirror and say, “I can do better.”

