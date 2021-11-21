Advertisement

Packers fall in thriller at Minnesota 34-31

Vikings kick game-winning field goal as time expires
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers lost in an instant classic today at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings 34-31.

In a back and forth ball game, ultimately the Vikings come away with the victory thanks to a field goal from Greg Joseph as time expired.

The Vikings owned the first half, leading by as many as 13 in the first two quarters, thanks to touchdowns from Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen. A late second-quarter score from Aaron Rodgers to Josiah Deguara got the Packers back within a score to make it 16-10 at the intermission.

The second half turned into a shootout. The Vikings started the quarter with a long drive capped off by a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to make it 23-10. Green Bay would respond in a big way though. The Packers scored two unanswered touchdowns, both on Rodgers’ passes to Davante Adams, to take the lead 24-23.

Minnesota found their offense once again though late in the fourth. They capped a long drive with another Cousins touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, his second of the half. Minnesota capitalized on a two-point conversion to make it 31-24.

However, the very next Packers play from scrimmage, Rodgers finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 75-yard bomb to even the score 31-31 with just over two minutes remaining.

With that time though, Kirk Cousins engineered a two-minute drill to perfection. He drove the Viking offense inside the Green Bay red zone to set up Joseph for the game-winner as the clock ran dry.

Aaron Rodgers returned to MVP form after a mediocre performance against Seattle last week. Rodgers went 22-33 for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Davante Adams who finished with seven catches for 115 yards. Valdes-Scantling led the way in receiving yards with 123 on just four grabs.

Minnesota’s offense had a banner day as well. Cousins tossed for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Dalvin Cook carried the ball 22 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. Justin Jefferson had other-worldly numbers, snagging eight catches for 169 yards and two scores.

The Vikings pick up a much-needed win as they now sit at 5-5 overall. They travel to San Francisco for a matchup against the 49ers next week. Green Bay drops their second-straight road game and now sits at 8-3. They’ll return to Lambeau Field next week to face the Los Angeles Rams.

