From Laos to America Museum holds grand re-opening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a big day on Saturday for the Wausau Hmong community as people gathered for the grand re-opening of the museum “From Laos to America.”

The Hmong American Center in collaboration with Jim and Marty Harris held the ceremony for the museum from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. the exhibit was created in honor of the Southeast Asian refugee experience.

The museum was originally located in the Wausau Center Mall. Once the mall closed, the museum found its new home in Washington Square, right across the hallway from the Chamber of Commerce in the 200 Washington Street Suite 100.

“The museum is home to one of the largest, if not the largest, collection of Southeast Asian artifacts in the country,” said Yee Leng Xiong, Executive Director of the Hmong American Center, inc. “This collection is one of the few hidden secrets of Wausau, WI. It has the ability to provide educational opportunities to our community to learn a little about the Southeast Asian refugee experience. The Southeast Asian refugees’ experience is a part of America’s history. After almost a year of closure due to the pandemic, we are so excited for this grand re-opening.”

The “From Laos to America Museum” is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.