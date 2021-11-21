First Alert Weather: Tumbling temperatures, low wind chills into Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Changes are on the way today across North Central Wisconsin. Clouds this morning will stick around as a cold front drives southeast into the region late this morning into early afternoon. Snow showers are expected, but any accumulations will be minimal. In the wake of the front, blustery and turning colder. Morning highs in the upper 30s to near 40, dropping back through the 30s into the 20s. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible at times into early this evening.

Cloudy with snow showers developing late this morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers will accompany a cold front as it moves through the area. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 35 to near 40 mph are possible at time this afternoon into this evening. (WSAW)

Wind chill values dropping back from the teens into the single digits this evening. (WSAW)

Mainly clear and cold tonight. Still breezy. Lows by morning in the low to mid teens. Wind chill values will be running in the single digits to near zero tonight into the morning hours on Monday. Be sure to bundle up before heading outdoors.

Wind chills dropping into the single digits tonight. (WSAW)

Wind chills in the single digits to near zero. (WSAW)

Wind chills Monday afternoon in the teens. (WSAW)

Sunshine along with a few clouds, brisk, and chillier on Monday. Highs in the mid 20s to around 30. Milder on Tuesday in the wake of a warm front. Mostly sunny and breezy with highs rebounding into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a decent travel day across North Central Wisconsin. The storm system which has been depicted on the long-range weather models the past few days is now less organized and lacking in moisture. Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40. A cold front will slide through the region Wednesday night, ushering in colder conditions for Thanksgiving.

Colder air will roll back in for Thanksgiving and the end of the week. (WSAW)

Clouds mixed with some sunshine on Thanksgiving. Lake effect snow showers are expected in the far north. Breezy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Black Friday is chilly with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 20s. Next weekend features more clouds on Saturday, while some sun Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s Saturday, rising to the mid 30s for Sunday.

Chilly starting the week, then milder, then colder again by Thanksgiving. (WSAW)

Overall, temperatures will be fluctuating this week, but there are not any major storms on the horizon causing rain/snow in the region. Hopefully, this trend will continue for those busy travel days in the week ahead.

