Child hospitalized following accidental shooting in Door County

Authorities say a man was attempting to clear his rifle when it discharged
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a nine-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot early Sunday morning.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of an accidental shooting at 7 a.m. in the Township of Nasewaupee.

When they arrived, they found a nine-year-old boy had been laying on a couch when he was shot in the leg.

Authorities say a 45-year-old man was attempting to clear his rifle when it discharged.

The boy was flown to Green Bay for his injuries. His condition has not been released.

The incident is still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.

