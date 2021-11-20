Wisconsin DHS backs COVID-19 booster for those 18 and older

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced their support of COVID-19 boosters for anyone 18 and older.

The announcement Friday night came after the CDC recommended a third shot for all adults early Friday.

“Getting everyone vaccinated continues to be our top priority for preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for DHS, in the agency’s new release.

The recommendation applies to anyone six months after they received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses are strongly recommended for everyone 50 and older, and for those at the greatest risk for severe disease, according to the agency’s news release.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit this website, or call 211 or 877-947-2211.

