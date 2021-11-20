Rescue Plan to help Wausau replace lead service pipes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Rescue plan may help fund the replacement of lead service pipes in homes and businesses throughout Wausau.

“So we have about 8,500 lead service lines that we want to replace in the city. That’s a lot,” said Katie Rosenberg, Mayor of Wausau, “and at the pace we’re going right now, replacing about 80 a year, it will take 60 years to replace them all. That’s too long obviously.”

The city is trying to find a way to expedite the process.

“So obviously injecting a little more cash into that program will help. So we’re excited to see how this can help us reach that goal,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg said the city’s goal is to speed up the process by replacing 600 lead service pipes a year in order to replace all of them in 15 years.

She said there is a grant program through the Wisconsin DNR.

“We give people money, about $5,000 if they want to replace their lead service line when we’re replacing the one when we’re updating the roads,” said Rosenberg.

The grant is voluntary.

“You know not everyone’s going to want to do it. So how do we help people encourage them to want to do this too,” said Rosenberg.

Any residents curious if they have a lead service pipe running to their home, they can contact Wausau Water Works to schedule a test.

