Advertisement

Rescue Plan to help Wausau replace lead service pipes

Utility commission wants to use funds to update city piping
American Rescue Plan to help replace pipes
American Rescue Plan to help replace pipes(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Rescue plan may help fund the replacement of lead service pipes in homes and businesses throughout Wausau.

“So we have about 8,500 lead service lines that we want to replace in the city. That’s a lot,” said Katie Rosenberg, Mayor of Wausau, “and at the pace we’re going right now, replacing about 80 a year, it will take 60 years to replace them all. That’s too long obviously.”

The city is trying to find a way to expedite the process.

“So obviously injecting a little more cash into that program will help. So we’re excited to see how this can help us reach that goal,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg said the city’s goal is to speed up the process by replacing 600 lead service pipes a year in order to replace all of them in 15 years.

She said there is a grant program through the Wisconsin DNR.

“We give people money, about $5,000 if they want to replace their lead service line when we’re replacing the one when we’re updating the roads,” said Rosenberg.

The grant is voluntary.

“You know not everyone’s going to want to do it. So how do we help people encourage them to want to do this too,” said Rosenberg.

Any residents curious if they have a lead service pipe running to their home, they can contact Wausau Water Works to schedule a test.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track with...
D.C. Everest Area School District community struggles with recent deaths of students
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Mosinee School District
Mosinee School District will close next week due to increased COVID cases
Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver
Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver
Colby celebrates its level four playoff win in the 2021 WIAA D6 football playoffs.
Colby beats St. Mary’s Springs in D6 State Championship game, wins first football state title since 2011

Latest News

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Wisconsin DHS backs COVID-19 booster for those 18 and older
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
Wisconsin leaders call for peace, respond to acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse
Colby Mom Savoring Every Moment
Colby Mom Savoring Every Moment
Marathon County is in the process of finding ways to keep the staff they have, particularly in...
Marathon County falling behind in average compensation for early career dispatchers and correctional officers