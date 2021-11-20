First Alert Weather: Blast of colder air and snow showers later in the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy start to the gun deer hunting season! Unlike some years past by this part of November when temperatures were frigid or the snow was up to your knees, this go-around, the opening weekend will just be chilly across North Central Wisconsin. Clouds with perhaps some breaks of sunshine today. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 20s. A cold front will be making headway toward the region on Sunday. Clouds will already be in place on Sunday with snow showers breaking out from late morning into the early afternoon as the front slides through. Any snowfall will be minimal with a coating to a half inch possible. The better bet for accumulating snow will be in the far north, particularly in the lake effect snow belts. Winds are going to pick up in the wake of the front, gusting to 35 to 40 mph at times later in the day into Sunday night. Highs on Sunday in the mid 30s.

A cold front will bring a risk of snow showers Sunday midday into the early afternoon. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph at times are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

Monday is going to be the coldest day of the week ahead. Brisk and cold in the morning with readings at daybreak in the teens, while wind chill values are expected to be in the single digits to near zero. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Monday central and south, while more clouds than sun in the north with snow showers in the lake effect snow belts. Highs struggle to the mid 20s to around 30.

A cold front will open the door for chillier weather start the new work week. (WSAW)

Temperatures on Monday will be below average with brisk winds. (WSAW)

Wind chill values Monday will be in the single digits to near zero. (WSAW)

Afternoon wind chill values in the teens on Monday. (WSAW)

Milder weather returns on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs climbing into the low 40s. Tuesday will be a perfect day to do some travel. Wednesday, which tends to be the biggest travel day of the week, will feature a risk of rain showers as low pressure tracks toward the Badger State. Since this will be rain and not snow, roads on Wednesday would be wet and a bit slippery, but no major travel issues are expected. Highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 40s.

Some wet weather is on tap for middle of next week. (WSAW)

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Temps in the morning will start out in the mid 20s, rising to the upper 30s during the afternoon. Friday is shaping up to be dry with some sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s.

