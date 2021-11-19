Advertisement

Trial to begin next month for man accused of fleeing police in 2019

Dan Willison
Dan Willison(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A four-day trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 6 for a man accused of fleeing officers during an incident in May 2019. Dan Willison, 57, is charged with several counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Colby Officer Kyle Jolin responded to the Home Motel in Abbotsford around 9 p.m. on May 2, 2019. Investigators said he made contact with Willison outside the motel when he attempted to flee in a vehicle. The officer was hit by the vehicle and then fired his weapon, hitting the Willison, according to investigators.

During one of Willison’s earlier court appearances, Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon cited an extensive criminal history dating back to 1982 as a reason bond should be set at $150,000 cash.

Wetzsteon said even after being shot, Willson still tried to flee.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle. Investigators said Willison stopped the vehicle and ran and was then arrested by police.

Wetzsteon ruled Officer Jolin’s actions justified. She previously explained he has convictions in several states including Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana and others. He also has 15 convictions in Wisconsin.

An oral ruling has been scheduled for Dec. 2.

