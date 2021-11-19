Advertisement

Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a person accused of pulling in front of a semi and slamming on their brakes, causing a crash.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department responded to a semi-crash on State Highway 66 near east of County Highway J North in the town of Sharon around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a semi-tractor/trailer was traveling east on State Highway 66 when the semi was passed by a black Volkswagon sedan also traveling east. Upon completing the pass of the semi, the driver of the Volkswagon pulled in front of the semi and abruptly applied the brakes for no apparent reason.

The driver of the semi took evasive action in an attempt to avoid crashing into the sedan. The semi locked its brakes and veered across west-bound traffic and into the north ditch of State Highway 66 where the semi stopped. It is believed there was contact between the semi and the sedan and the black Volkswagon would have sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The Volkswagon did not stop and continued east on State Highway 66. The semi-tractor sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

This incident is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the driver of the suspect vehicle, anyone with information should contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 346-1400 or Crime Stoppers on the P3 app or 1-888-346-6600.

