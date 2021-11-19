Habitat for Humanity asking for unwanted Christmas lights

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is asking for unwanted Christmas lights this holiday season. Executive Director Chris Frost understands the importance of proper disposal.

“We recycle so many different items here at Habitat and look to repurpose things, just not so they fill the landfill,” said Frost.

The program has kept more than ten tons of Christmas lights from the landfill since it started the program in 2014. Lights can be dropped off at locations around Marathon County, regardless of if they work.

Once the lights are dropped off, volunteers will disassemble the lights to dispose of them properly. Habitat for Humanity then uses the money they receive from donating those parts to put back into their mission of building homes.

“We get a modest amount of recycling dollars coming in for that,” said Frost. “The dollars that do come in go back to our home-build program.”

The proper recycling of lights not only benefits the environment and Habitat for Humanity’s cause, but it also helps garbage collectors as well. Josh Baranowski is a residential route driver for Harter’s Fox Valley Disposal. His route takes him throughout Wausau. He says Christmas lights can cause a mess in equipment.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” said Baranowski. “When the entanglement or lights are outside causing entanglement when we grab the cans as we go to dump, the wires can get in the mix and gum stuff up.”

The trash cans will typically have their lids closed, so collectors have no idea what kind of mess can be under the lid. It can cause damage to the equipment, but Baranowski also knows proper disposal is best for the environment.

“The main part is so they don’t end up in the landfill,” said Baranowski. “When they do get recycled properly, all the parts that can be recycled are recycled and used.”

Habitat for Humanity holiday light drop off boxes can be found at the following locations:

• Wausau City Hall

• Mosinee City Hall

• Pick ‘n Save - all 3 Wausau area locations

• Piggly Wiggly Mosinee

• Intercity State Bank – all 3 Wausau area locations

• Marathon Savings Bank – all 3 Wausau area locations

• People’s State Bank - all 5 area Wausau locations

• Prevail Bank - Wausau

• Nigbur’s Fine Furniture

• Habitat Store during store hours Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (closed holiday weekends)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.