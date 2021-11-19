Gov. Evers releases statement following Rittenhouse verdict

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has released a statement following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on charges after a jury deliberated for more than three days.

Evers said no verdict will bring back the lives of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, or heal Gaige Grosskreutz’s injuries. The statement read in part, “No ruling today changes our reality in Wisconsin that we have to work to do toward equity, accountability, and justice that communities across our state are demanding and deserve.”

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of damaging protests that followed a white police officer’s shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, after a call to a domestic disturbance. Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and injured another.

Prosecutors say he was a “wannabe soldier” who brought a semi-automatic rifle to a racial justice protest and instigated the bloodshed. The defense says he acted in self-defense.

Here's my statement regarding the verdict in the Rittenhouse trial. pic.twitter.com/YekSP9F5Cb — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 19, 2021

