Charlie Berens to peform Friday night at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his Midwest Survival Guide Tour to Wausau on Friday night.

The host of Manitowoc Minute will perform at the Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m. The show is sold out.

Charlie is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die. His comedic mashups including “If Jack Dawson Was Really from Wisconsin” have garnered more than 13 million views.

