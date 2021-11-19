Advertisement

Charlie Berens to peform Friday night at Grand Theater

"Manitowoc Minute" host Charlie Berens
"Manitowoc Minute" host Charlie Berens(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his Midwest Survival Guide Tour to Wausau on Friday night.

The host of Manitowoc Minute will perform at the Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m. The show is sold out.

Charlie is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die. His comedic mashups including “If Jack Dawson Was Really from Wisconsin” have garnered more than 13 million views.

NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor.

