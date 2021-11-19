Battle of the bullets

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - As hunters prepare for the opening of the gun deer hunt, some may be wondering which type of bullets are best for them.

Traditional lead bullets are what hunters usually use, but copper bullets are becoming more popular.

“Copper is growing in popularity. It’s a solid copper bullet but it needs to be built in a way that allows it to expand. Whereas your traditional soft point bullet uses a lead core with a copper jacket over the outside of it,” said Justin Gaiche, owner of Chase Outdoors in Rothschild.

Gaiche said the benefit of copper bullets is that they are made from harder materials which means the bullet maintains its shape better. He said the lead core bullets do a better job of expanding because of their softer internals.

“Well, currently the lead core bullet is significantly more used than the all-copper bullet,” said Gaiche.

Giache said the lead bullets have been used for deer hunting for 150 years and they are a good tool to use when hunting.

“Your traditional lead soft point is probably one of the most, you know, perfectly designed bullets for deer hunting,” said Gaiche.

But Giache said copper bullets also have their appeal when hunting large game.

“So you’re seeing more and more and more use in copper bullets, especially in the larger game, elk, moose, caribou,” said Giache.

When it comes to price, copper cost more. Copper bullets have to be machined and milled in a way that allows the bullets to expand.

“Solid copper bullets are more expensive for sure. There’s more of a manufacturing process that goes into it,” said Giache.

Some argue that lead bullets are harmful to the environment and birds that eat the meat from a shot deer.

“I think naturally we are going to see a continued push towards more environmentally friendly ammunition,” said Giache.

The biggest driver in the push towards environmentally friendly ammunition is cost. However, Giache said the best bullets you can get right now are the ones that are available. Stores across the country are dealing with a shortage of amo.

“Right now, with the supply chain issues associated with COVID-19, x, y, and z, whatever you can get your hands on are what you’re getting right now because it’s so difficult to get,” said Giache.

