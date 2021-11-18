Advertisement

Wausau native Dave Bliss to coach Thunder against Bucks Friday

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West graduate and current Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss was named the interim head coach for the Thunder’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The game will be in Milwaukee.

With Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault’s wife giving birth, he won’t accompany the Thunder on a three-game trip starting Friday in Milwaukee.

Bliss graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and played college basketball at the University of Georgia. Since his playing career ended, he’s held various jobs with New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder before the current assistant coaching job.

