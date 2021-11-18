Wausau hears public feedback on proposed solar array site

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Water Works held a public information meeting Wednesday night about constructing a solar array. It would be at the site of the city’s new water treatment facility.

The city of Wausau said the proposed solar array will help cut electrical costs, benefiting themselves and people living in Wausau, but some who live nearby have concerns about the project.

“This is not good in a residential neighborhood,” one resident said.

It was a general consensus at Wednesday night’s meeting that people living nearby the proposed solar array sight are worried about the sight and sounds of solar array panels by their homes.

“This is too close to a neighborhood. That’s the only objection I have to this,” the resident said. “I live right across the street from this it’s gonna (sic) be 100 feet from my garage, on my property.”

The proposed solar array would be located at the site of the new water treatment facility on 1010 Bugbee Avenue. It would provide electricity to the adjacent facility, ultimately saving money on the city’s electrical spending.

“Reducing our carbon footprint, and being part of that is an environmentally friendly municipality and if we can do it with saving money as well, I think that’s a win-win all the way around,” Wausau Public Works and Utilities Director Eric Lindman said.

Lindman said there’s three project proposals. One that takes up seven acres, one that’s three acres and a small one would be about 1.5 acres. He said based off of the public’s reaction on Wednesday, they would likely focus on the two smaller options.

“I think the neighborhood definitely is OK with solar, that’s what we heard, but what it’s gonna look like in their neighborhood, the aesthetics, are they gonna see it,” Lindman said.

Cost to build the smaller sizes would range between $600,000 and $1.2M. The seven acre site would be about $2.2M.

The Utility Commission will be holding a meeting on Dec. 7. to make recommendations. The project would ultimately go to a vote by city council.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.