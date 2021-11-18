Advertisement

Stevens Point warming center needs volunteers

Center has a staffing crisis as season enters into colder months
Stevens Point warming shelter in need of more volunteers
Stevens Point warming shelter in need of more volunteers
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A warming center at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church in Stevens Point is in need of volunteers during the colder months.

The co-chair of the Evergreen Community Initiatives organization posted on Facebook that the warming shelter is having a staffing crisis.

“We do expect to be over capacity season along with the salvation army,” said Tiffani Krueger, co-chair of Evergreen Community Initiatives.

The pandemic only made the situation worse. Most of the volunteers were elderly so many of them could no longer help the shelter. This means fewer volunteers and more people in need of a warm shelter. The warming center is preparing the best they can for a crowded season.

“The numbers are definitely increasing from what we’ve seen from last year for sure,” said Krueger.

Krueger said the lack of volunteers will not close the shelter, but it does put a strain on the staff.

“But it’s really hard on my staff. My staff needs help to continue to do what we do here,” said Krueger.

The volunteer workload isn’t much work. The Facebook post said the organization needs night monitors.

“It’s not much work incorporated with it. It’s more just having another set of eyes and another set of hands to help and assist people when needed,” said Krueger.

Interested volunteers can contact the warming center at 715-252-7860 or email the Evergreen Community Initiatives at Smileforchristssake@yahoo.com. The organization also accepts donations.

