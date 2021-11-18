Advertisement

Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal for possible COVID-19 treatment

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government will pay drugmaker Pfizer $5.29 billion for 10 million treatment courses of its potential COVID-19 treatment if regulators approve it.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators on Tuesday to authorize the experimental pill, which has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections.

Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration is already reviewing a competing pill from Merck and will hold a public meeting on it later this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track with...
D.C. Everest Area School District community struggles with recent deaths of students
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Hancock native, Wausau-based Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The shelter home at the Marathon County Juvenile Facility in Wausau is set to temporarily close...
Marathon County youth Shelter Home set to temporarily close Dec. 3

Latest News

President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister...
Differences endure as Biden brings back North America summit
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2018 file photo, White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near...
‘Unite the Right’ civil trial jurors to hear closing arguments
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Arbery’s shooter back on stand as Black pastors plan rally