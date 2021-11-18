Advertisement

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

An older dog waits patiently for a forever home at the Humane Society of Marathon County
An older dog waits patiently for a forever home at the Humane Society of Marathon County(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Older pets often spend the most time in shelters because people are lured in by the kittens and puppies first.  American Humane declared November Adopt a Senior Pet Month to let people know that there are benefits to considering an animal past the age of six or seven.

“A lot of times senior animals are overlooked, and they’re really great pets because they often already have the personality established, and you kind of know what you’re getting yourself into.  And a lot of times they’re already trained, which is really convenient compared to a puppy or a kitten,” said Humane Society of Marathon County Supervisor Kelsey Drysdale.

Many senior animals are surrendered when their owners die or move to assisted living that doesn’t allow pets.  For that reason, they will be grateful to return to a home environment.  It also makes it more likely that they will have the prior training.

“I think that senior animals are the best.  They are always so loving and happy to be here, and I think that anyone who goes out of their way to adopt a senior, will really get as much out of it as the animal does,” Drysdale said.

Lincoln County Humane Society Manager Elizabeth Friedenfels says the best way to choose a pet is based on the animal’s character, not the age.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track with...
D.C. Everest Area School District community struggles with recent deaths of students
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Hancock native, Wausau-based Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The shelter home at the Marathon County Juvenile Facility in Wausau is set to temporarily close...
Marathon County youth Shelter Home set to temporarily close Dec. 3

Latest News

Cold highs and blustery winds will create a wind chill near the upper teens throughout Thursday
First Alert Weather: Cold & blustery with scattered flurries
Mosinee School District
Mosinee School District will close next week due to increased COVID cases
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Meeting For Solar Array Proposal
Meeting For Solar Array Proposal