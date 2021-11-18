November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Older pets often spend the most time in shelters because people are lured in by the kittens and puppies first. American Humane declared November Adopt a Senior Pet Month to let people know that there are benefits to considering an animal past the age of six or seven.

“A lot of times senior animals are overlooked, and they’re really great pets because they often already have the personality established, and you kind of know what you’re getting yourself into. And a lot of times they’re already trained, which is really convenient compared to a puppy or a kitten,” said Humane Society of Marathon County Supervisor Kelsey Drysdale.

Many senior animals are surrendered when their owners die or move to assisted living that doesn’t allow pets. For that reason, they will be grateful to return to a home environment. It also makes it more likely that they will have the prior training.

“I think that senior animals are the best. They are always so loving and happy to be here, and I think that anyone who goes out of their way to adopt a senior, will really get as much out of it as the animal does,” Drysdale said.

Lincoln County Humane Society Manager Elizabeth Friedenfels says the best way to choose a pet is based on the animal’s character, not the age.

