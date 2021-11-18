Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue offers cooking tips for a safe Thanksgiving

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A week away from Thanksgiving and you can almost smell the turkey cooking. It’s a holiday associated with family, friends, and of course food. But, it’s also a day that sees an increase in fires, specifically cooking fires.

According to Asst. Chief Shane Krueger with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, “Cooking fires are always a concern, kitchen fires are the number cause of fires in the area, so it’s always a focus of concern from fire prevention and it’s always a conversation.”

And today, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue offered to have a conversation about thanksgiving cooking safety, specifically the potential dangers associated with frying a turkey. The the outdoor cooking method has seen an increase in popularity over the years. “I think people like the idea of maybe they could be doing some of this cooking outside of the kitchen, enjoying those aspects of it and being seasonal. This is one of them the people still do commonly,” says Krueger.

Safely frying a turkey starts with the oil, not heating it, just making sure you don’t overfill the pot. Krueger adds, “Before you go to put the oil in, it’s a great idea is just use water and set the turkey inside, get your measurement of where the oil level should be based on the turkey you selected.”

Once you find that sweet spot, you fill your pot with oil and place it on a flame. As the oil heats, it should never be left unattended, and the temperature should be checked regularly to make sure it’s not too hot. The fryer also needs to be far enough away from your house, shed, deck, anything combustible. “I know it seems inviting to have that grill right next to the house. We encourage a minimum of ten feet away for any grilling or appliances. For the turkey fryer we recommend at least 20 feet away from any structure,” adds Krueger.

The fire department used today as a demonstration of what not to do, showing us how the fryer could bubble over. And while it didn’t cause a huge flare up, it bubbled over enough to be a concern. It’s just important to remember, “There’s definitely some danger in this, but if you do it right, it can be enjoyable and obviously people like the taste as well.”

