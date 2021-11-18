Mother facing neglect charges after toddler fatally stuck and killed by train

LUBLIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-one-year-old Natasha Bratland is expected to be formally charged with neglecting a child resulting in death after her son died during a tragic accident in June.

Investigators said the 2-year-old boy was playing alone outside on June 29 when he walked on the train tracks near County Highway F and South Street. The family lived nearby.

Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said at the time of the fatal accident, the train was traveling south and blowing its horn numerous times as it approached the village. The 2-year-old child was running on the outer edge of the railroad ties. The train conductor noticed the child before impact and attempted to stop the train but was unable to avoid striking the boy.

Woebbeking said the toddler was alone leading up to the fatal accident and not under any supervision. The child was seen alone walking down the street in only a diaper.

Bratland told investigators she thought the boy was playing with his sibling at another child’s house.

Court documents state a man who uses a wheelchair spotted the boy on the tracks and called to the boy. That’s when the boy ran further away. The man went to his house to make a phone call about the boy on the tracks. The man said he was about three blocks away when he heard the screeching of the train.

Investigators said neighbors said the couple’s children were commonly seen without adult supervision and playing in areas that were unsafe. Area residents informed a detective that the children were commonly seen in the village playing in the streets, on the railroad tracks and even on rooftops.

According to a news release, the train was operating in a safe and normal condition prior to the accident.

Bratland is expected to be formally charged Dec. 21. She is not in custody.

