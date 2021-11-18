Mosinee School District will close next week due to increased COVID cases

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee School District will be closed Nov. 22-23 due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The district was previously scheduled to also be off on Nov. 24-26 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The elementary school will also be closed Nov. 18-19.

These days off will be treated as snow days with no virtual learning.

