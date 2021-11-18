Advertisement

LEAP marks 3rd officer gift card giveaway

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been one year since a group of volunteers and donors thanked every law enforcement officer in Marathon County with a gift card to make the long shifts a little easy.

On Thursday, they were able to do it again. LEAP, which stands for Law Enforcement Appreciation Project, provided $25 gift cards to nearly 300 officers.

The distribution was held Thursday morning at Culver’s on Bridge Street in Wausau.

The first gift card amount was $20; the second two increased to $25. All due to the generosity of community giving.

This is a program designed to say, “thank you,” to the officers serving Marathon County by: providing gift cards to the officers for their use in purchasing beverages or snacks during their shifts; and encouraging community members to get involved and “Pay it Forward.”

“These cards will be to various places throughout the county for something like cups of coffee during a long shift,” said Kara Weiland, LEAP board member.

For more information, visit LEAP on Facebook.

To make a donation online CLICK HERE. Click on Giving, Give Now, select Law Enforcement Appreciation Project. Or, send check donations to Community Foundation, PO Box 1991, Wausau, WI 54402 (Write “LEAP” in the memo).

