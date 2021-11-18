Advertisement

'Fiddler on the Roof' comes to The Grand the day before Thanksgiving

In effort to raise ticket sales
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A one-time performance of Fiddler on the Roof at the Grand will take place the day before Thanksgiving. Staff are hoping that the show helps boost ticket sales. Broadway ticket sales are down about 6.3% compared to pre-pandemic, according to Forbes.

“Overall the industry, ticket sales are down,” said Wright.

The Grand is experiencing the same issue. Regardless of how many attend, the cast is thrilled to perform to a live audience once again.

“Every Broadway production is so excited to be back on the road,” said Wright.

Some actors told him they wondered if they would ever be able to perform again.

“Talking to some of the cast members who literally were here when the world shut down... the show was loaded in on our stage and they were just saying that it was an emotional moment for them to be back here,” said Wright.

They’re especially excited about this show. This new production just celebrated 500 performances and the original Fiddler on the Roof has more than 3,000 shows.

The tickets start at $70. You can buy tickets here. Wright recommends people buy tickets ahead of time online and don’t forget to check their Covid-19 policy.

Check out The Grand’s website to preview upcoming shows!

