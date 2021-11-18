Advertisement

D.C. Everest Superintendent, Kristine Gilmore, to retire next year

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - After nearly two decades as D.C. Everest Area School District Superintendent, Kristine Gilmore will officially retire next summer.

The DCE School Board approved the notice of retirement provided by Gilmore during a special session Wednesday evening and will begin the search for qualified candidates immediately.

“Dr. Gilmore has always championed the needs and wellbeing of our students, staff and community,” said DCE School Board President Katie Felch. “To serve those interests, she has led our district in becoming an early adopter of technologies that provide learning opportunities for all students, redefined how we measure student achievement, ensured staff have ample opportunity for advancement and professional development, established valuable community partnerships, and completed district-wide updates in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Dr. Gilmore began her career with the district in 1997 as the DCE Junior High Assistant Principal and Athletic Director. She then served consecutive terms as Evergreen Elementary Principal and DCE Middle School Principal from 2000-2003.

