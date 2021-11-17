Wausau is taking action to combat the shortage of affordable housing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no secret that finding affordable housing in the Wausau Metro Area is a challenge. It’s an issue Wausau’s Affordable Housing Task Force met to discuss on Wednesday.

In their first-ever meeting, they discussed what they think affordable housing is and isn’t.

“What is affordable, that depends on the individual. That depends on the person that is seeking that housing,” said Ben Lee, Director of Community Impact at United Way in Marathon County.

He thinks it depends on perspective. But there is a national guideline.

“The actual definition is 30% of your income,” said Lee.

“It’s a very complicated issue, there is a lot of factors. It’s not just about how much money you make or how much housing there is in Wausau but there are other barriers,” said Lenz.

Supply and demand was one issue the committee discussed that’s driving up the rent.

“There are a lot of people out there that are looking for that housing right now so landlords do have that ability to pick and choose,” said Lee.

That leaves many struggling to get safe and decently priced housing. Those are only a few of the issues the committee plans to address in the future.

“For us leaving here today is to identify that. What is Wausau’s greatest need?” said Lee.

They decided to assess the current data they have from surveys and a regional study to determine what the key issues are. Then they need to figure out possible solutions. Once they have those concrete ideas, they will present them to the city council.

“Let’s take families from surviving to thriving. I would love to be able to see more families living in safe, quality, affordable housing and not having to worry about ‘how am I going to make rent this month?’” said Lee.

The next Wausau Affordable Housing Task Force meeting will be held in February.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.