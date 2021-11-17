Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Wausau Thanksgiving meal deliveries

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Presbyterian Church in Wausau is looking for people to deliver meals to people in the Wausau metro area on Thanksgiving.

All meals are delivered between 11 a.m. and 2 pm. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. When volunteers arrive at the church they’ll be given a list of addresses and they’ll collect the number of meals needed by the recipients.

To volunteer, or make a donation, call 715-846-5612 or email friendsdinnerwausau@gmail.com

An on-site meal will not be held at the church this year. Walk-up meals will be available in a limited quantity.

The church is located at 406 Grant Street in Wausau.

People that would like to request a meal, should call 715-302-2832 between 3-6 p.m. No reservations will be taken after Friday, Nov. 19.

