Thanksgiving meal box giveaway to be held Nov. 18-19 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County families struggling to make ends meet can receive a free box of Thanksgiving food Thursday and Friday Nov. 18-19.

Families can receive a box containing a turkey and items such as stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls, and a dessert. The items included are dependent upon collecting enough donations to fill the boxes.

The boxes are located inside the Salvation Army’s Family Services Building located at 202 Callon Street.

Last year, more than 400 families received boxes. Salvation Army personnel anticipate a similar need this year.

No prior appointment is required, however, for statistic reporting requirements, families will need to present proof of residency and the number of people in their household: identification for every person in the house (a birth certificate or school ID for children, for example), a photo ID for all adults, a piece of mail with their address on it, and proof of household income for the past 30 days (paycheck stubs or a letter showing assistance received).

Proxy pickups are allowed, but the person picking up the box must have a note from the recipient and the items of identification for the household. Boxes will be distributed Nov. 18 and 19 from 9-11 a.m., Nov. 18 from 1-4 p.m. and Nov. 19, from 1-6 p.m.

Enter through the front door, stop at the front desk, pick up your box, and exit through the back door of the building.

The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers to prepare the boxes for distribution. To volunteer, call 715-845-4272.

