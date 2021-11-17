Stores face shortages in snow removal equipment

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you want to admit it or not, the cold weather is here and that means it’s time to buy snow removal equipment.

It may only be a couple inches of snow that fell over the weekend, but stores are trying to keep up with demand before supply chain issues catch up with them.

“Well, it’s been an uncertain year as to what’s going to become available,” Weston Ace Hardware Store Manager Dave Huth said.

For stores like the Weston Ace Hardware, keeping up with supply has been a fluid situation all year.

“It’s a very unpredictable market at this time as to what parts we can get and how quickly we can get those parts,” Huth said.

Ace has been noticing some restrictions on different products including snow shovels and snow blowers, making it a challenge in finding the right supplier for items. “We were able to make some adjustments on different products, things that we saw were not available, we opted to find other suppliers to take their place,” Huth said.

Huth said it’s especially hard getting shipments outside of the United States. While they have enough product to serve customers and get through the winter, he said they have less snowblowers than usual and less parts for them to fulfill repairs in their small engine shop.

“Manufacturers have difficulty producing the parts or having supply as well, so of course we have to do more searching in order to get the parts that they really need,” he said.

Other area stores NewsChannel 7 talked with said they’re also feeling the pinch from supply shortages including back orders on blowers and shovels. Huth said it’s best to buy your equipment sooner rather than wait and get stuck in the snow.

