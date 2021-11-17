Stevens Point holiday parade to be held Wednesday evening

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited downtown Stevens Point Wednesday for the annual Holiday Parade. The route is along Main Street from Church Street west and around Mathias Mitchell Public Square.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. and typically lasts two hours. Vehicles along the route will need to be cleared beginning at 3 p.m.

This year’s theme is ‘Let it Snow’.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.