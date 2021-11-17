Advertisement

State Supreme Court to take up case of embattled DNR leader

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader can continue to hold his seat months after his term expired.

Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist, was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015.

Although his term ended May 1, he has refused to step down.

The move had denied Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintained a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

Prehn argued that a 1964 state Supreme Court ruling means he does not have to leave until Naas is confirmed by the Senate.

However, Republicans who control the chamber have made no move to set a confirmation hearing or answer questions about whether they plan to do so.

