State launches online survey to seek business owner input on employee childcare issues

(KBTX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation have asked business owners and organizations to fill out an online survey regarding the childcare needs of their employees.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY

DCF reports there are several contributing factors to Wisconsin’s current worker shortage crisis, but one component is inadequate childcare. They said lack of access to childcare has become a significant barrier to employment, leaving potential workers on the sidelines and ultimately causing adverse economic consequences. While childcare is a family issue, it is also a business issue and has a significant impact on how Wisconsinites work, or whether they work at all.

WEDA’s legislative and policy priorities include efforts to grow Wisconsin’s labor force, and that includes initiatives to increase access to quality childcare and strengthen the overall childcare industry.

The results of the survey will help to shape a new grant program that will be made available in 2022 to support businesses and early care and education providers.

