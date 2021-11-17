Advertisement

Researchers will test white-tailed deer for SARS-COV-2

Scientist have evidence that the virus is spreading in deer
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania had contracted COVID-19.(Ozark National Scenic Riverways)(WRDW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scientific evidence shows white-tailed deer are highly susceptible to SAR-CoV-2.

Researchers in Wisconsin will test deer for the coronavirus. They are looking specifically for SARS- CoV-2. It is the same virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. Scientists want to figure out if another variant of the virus can emerge from deer populations.

“Somehow it spilled over from human population. How that happened, that’s still a question,” said Lindsey Long, state wildlife veterinarian.

Long said the deer are spreading the virus to each other.

“It appears from the current research, that there is deer-to-deer transmission once it has been introduced to that population,” said Long.

The state is working with the USDA to collect samples from white-tailed deer.

“This summer they looked at the tissue, like blood to look for antibodies for exposure and they found that white-tailed deer have been exposed in a number to states to the virus,” said Long.

Long said recent studies were able to detect some of the viral material in tissues, like lymph nodes, or by doing nasal swabs.

The Department of Natural Resources said there is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted to people handling or eating wild game. They also say there are no documented cases of humans becoming infected with SAR-CoV-2 from deer and the risk is likely low.

