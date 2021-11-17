Raptor Education Group asking for deer hearts

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group Inc. is asking deer hunters to donate deer hearts to its facility to help feed sick and injured birds. The organ meat is lean and high in protein, so it is ideal to help the birds recover in order to be released into the wild.

“We do have over 30 eagles in care right now, and they eat about a pound of meat a day, so it takes a lot of meat to feed our birds,” said Assistant Director Audrey Gossett.

One thing they are asking is that hunters do not donate deer hearts that may have lead fragments in them from ammunition. The lead is poisonous to the birds, so any hearts contaminated with it can’t be used.

“We are careful with lead poisoning for our birds, so we do X-ray all hearts we get in just to make sure we’re not feeding any fragments of lead to our birds. We do ask if hunters are able, to use full copper,” Gossett said.

Click here to find a list of donation sites.

