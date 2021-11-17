Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a prison term of longer than four years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is asking for the longest sentence yet for a defendant charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors are asking for Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” to be sentenced to a prison term of more than four years, followed by three years on supervised release.

Chansley, who has been in jail for nearly 10 months, is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Pictures of Chansley went viral after the Jan. 6 attack. He appeared shirtless, wearing face paint and a horned, furry headdress while he led others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing request that they hope to use Chansley’s sentence as an example to deter future attacks on the government.

Chansley has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution and is asking the court to sentence him to time served, so he would be released from jail immediately.

Prosecutors said Chansley showed little remorse after the Jan. 6 attack.

In September he pleaded to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 vote.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Hancock native, Wausau-based Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.
Amherst native Groshek signs with Vikings Practice Squad
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury
Chief Bartek shows video of a Wausau Firefighter running down the street to respond to a fire...
Chief Bartek presents evidence of the effects of short staffing to City

Latest News

Stevens Point Holiday Parade
Stevens Point holiday parade to be held Wednesday evening
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations