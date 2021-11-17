NOAH, Marathon County’s foster care supply closet, is in need of infant blankets

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A non-profit organization that collects and distributes clothing and supplies to foster families in Marathon County is in need of blankets.

Neighbors Offering A Hand, also known as NOAH, is a foster care supply closet. Currently, the organization needs receiving blankets, muslin swaddle blankets and infant fleece blankets.

The NOAH warehouse is located in Mosinee and is run by founders Denise and Matt Ohrt. NOAH was started in 2016.

To volunteer or donate to NOAH, you can message Denise on Facebook, or call her at 920-889-9974.

