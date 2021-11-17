Getting your vehicle ready for winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first snowfall is a visual reminder to get your car ready for winter. It’s something Wisconsinites deal with on a yearly basis, but planning ahead can save you from a future emergency.

“Get a full-service oil change and have us check your battery and tire tread,” said Brandon Leher, Owner of Thunder Lube in Wausau.

Having quality tires is extremely important for driving in the snow. Leher explained how to check them on your own.

“If you take a penny, hold it upside down, if it covers the head of Abe Lincoln there then you know your tires are definitely thick enough. If it doesn’t then you know they’re getting too thin,” said Leher.

Thunder Lube was hard at work Tuesday. Leher said this time of year is usually the busiest as people prepare their vehicles for winter. He said it’s important to check the battery, coolant, and change the oil.

“We usually get pretty busy right about now. It will be a little bit of a spurt and then will slow back down when people start getting more in the flow of winter,” said Leher.

Keeping your gas tank at least a quarter full keeps it from freezing. After all this preparation, if you still end up stranded, Wisconsin State Patrol said it’s best to stay inside your vehicle and call them for help.

“A big thing is to know where you’re at. A lot of times we get a phone call to our dispatch centers and people aren’t really sure of where they’re at,” said Travis Wanless, Captain of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Keeping an emergency kit inside your vehicle can be a lifesaver.

“That should include things like an extra ice scraper, extra hat, gloves, and blanket,” said Andrew Backett, Spokesman for Ready Wisconsin.

Ready Wisconsin has a complete list of what you should keep in your kit here.

They also have other winter preparation lists for your home, pets, and more here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.