Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi state auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he received for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill.

Auditor Shad White says Tuesday he’s turning the matter over to the state attorney general’s office, a month after sending a demand letter to Favre.

White says the attorney general is in charge of enforcing unmet auditor’s demands. Favre is not facing criminal charges.

The leader of the organization that paid him is awaiting trial in one of Mississippi’s largest embezzlement cases.

