Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi state auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he received for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill.

Auditor Shad White says Tuesday he’s turning the matter over to the state attorney general’s office, a month after sending a demand letter to Favre.

White says the attorney general is in charge of enforcing unmet auditor’s demands. Favre is not facing criminal charges.

The leader of the organization that paid him is awaiting trial in one of Mississippi’s largest embezzlement cases.

A little over 30 days ago, my office issued demands on several individuals ordering them to repay misspent welfare money. As I said at the time, if any of those individuals failed to repay the money, the demands will be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office. https://t.co/aUCY1FyyJI — Shad White (@shadwhite) November 16, 2021

As I have said before, I would never accept money for no-show appearances, as the state of Mississippi auditor, @ShadWhite, claims. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.