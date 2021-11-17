Edgar, Marathon pick up season-opening wins in girls basketball
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The winter sports season is underway on the hardwood as girls basketball games began on Tuesday. Edgar started the post-Makenna Guden era by racing out to an 11-0 lead over Gilman before cruising home 45-22.
In Marathon, Allison Wokatsch scored a game-high 22 points to power the Red Raiders over Loyal 54-36.
