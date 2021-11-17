DEEP BENCH: Learning how to live with Follicular Lymphoma

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 74,000 Americans are diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma every year. 20% of those cases are follicular lymphoma, a typically incurable, slow growing cancer.

It can occur at any age, but it’s most common in people between 55-64 years old. It’s important to help those with follicular lymphoma find the proper treatment for their lifestyle and needs.

Dr. Sandra Kurtin from the University of Arizona Cancer Research Center, as well as Kendra who lives with follicular lymphoma, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to tell us all about a new online initiative.

It’s called “In My Blood.” More information can be found here. It’s a series of short videos with a video coach that goes through a series of questions so you can really understand the disease and all that goes with it.

“Most patients with follicular lymphoma live with that diagnosis for the rest of their lives with periods of remission,” Dr. Kurtin said.

Kendra was diagnosed at 44 years old. For anyone about to embark on their own battle, “this is a really good resource,” she said.

