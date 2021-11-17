Corbin Burnes wins NL Cy Young Award

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Brewers’ pitcher Corbin Burnes is the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner. Burnes is the first pitcher to win the award for Milwaukee since Pete Vuckovich in 1982, and the first to win it in the National League. Burnes beat out the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler.

Burnes led the National League with a 2.43 ERA, becoming the first Brewers pitcher to ever win an ERA title. He also led the league with 12.6 strikeouts-per-nine innings and a .521 opponents OPS. He struck out 234 batters while walking just 34 in 167 innings for the NL Central champions.

