Advertisement

Corbin Burnes wins NL Cy Young Award

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Brewers’ pitcher Corbin Burnes is the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner. Burnes is the first pitcher to win the award for Milwaukee since Pete Vuckovich in 1982, and the first to win it in the National League. Burnes beat out the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler.

Burnes led the National League with a 2.43 ERA, becoming the first Brewers pitcher to ever win an ERA title. He also led the league with 12.6 strikeouts-per-nine innings and a .521 opponents OPS. He struck out 234 batters while walking just 34 in 167 innings for the NL Central champions.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Hancock native, Wausau-based Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.
Amherst native Groshek signs with Vikings Practice Squad
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury
Chief Bartek shows video of a Wausau Firefighter running down the street to respond to a fire...
Chief Bartek presents evidence of the effects of short staffing to City

Latest News

High School Sports 11/16/2021
Edgar, Marathon pick up season-opening wins in girls basketball
High School Sports 11/16/2021
High School Sports 11/16/2021
Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.
Amherst native Groshek signs with Vikings Practice Squad
Hello, My Name is: Caleb Guden 11/15/2021
Hello, My Name is: Caleb Guden 11/15/2021