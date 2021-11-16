Advertisement

Hancock native, Wausau-based Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19

Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Trooper Dan Stainbrook(Wisconsin State Patrol/DOT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin State Trooper with ties to Waushara County has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Trooper Daniel Stainbrook died Monday, according to the Wisconsin Troopers Association.

A GoFundMe for the Stainbrook family says he had been hospitalized since Oct. 27 in Wisconsin Rapids. CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

Trooper Stainbrook leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Donations to the GoFundMe will benefit the Stainbrook family.

In February, Stainbrook was among several troopers to be recognized for lifesaving at the State Patrol Awards.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Stainbrook, Trooper Trevin Szulczewski and Inspector Tye Howver responded to a crash in Adams County. They found a minivan in a drainage ditch at the bottom of an embankment. Water was rising in the van and two occupants couldn’t escape. Stainbrook entered the van through a rear hatch while the other troopers waded into the water. They were able to free two women from the van. The women were treated at a hospital and survived.

