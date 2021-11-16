Trial date set for Wausau man charged with shooting friend in 2019

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-day trial has been scheduled in July for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend more than three years ago.

David Anselmo is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated. Prosecutors said Anselmo told investigators his finger was near the trigger of the gun when it slipped. Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox died as result.

The shooting happened on June 7, 2019.

Court documents say Anselmo left the house after he fired the gun that killed Wilcox without performing any life-saving measures.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled for May 9. The trial is scheduled to begin July 18 and will last three days.

Anselmo remains in the Marathon County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

