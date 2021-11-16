Tickets still available for ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Nov. 24 at the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Fiddler on the Roof on Nov. 24 at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

The story follows a milkman in Russia in 1905, who attempts to preserve Jewish and cultural traditions as his three older daughters wish to marry for love instead of using the traditional matchmaker. The play features musical hits, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),”

All patrons ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or a lab-verified negative COVID-19 test, to attend all ticketed events at The Grand Theater. Patrons 11 and younger will be permitted to enter The Grand Theater without proof of vaccination or a negative test result, provided they wear a mask at all times inside the venue. Masks are still required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

The Grand Theater is located at 401 N 4th St. in Wausau.

