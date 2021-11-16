Schofield seeking outdoor recreation expansion

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Schofield is looking to expand its options for outdoor recreation by potentially buying some new land.

The new property the city is hoping to acquire sits on Lake Wausau and is just west of the Eau Claire River. The property would provide a safer option for boaters to access the lake.

The land is about 2.37 acres and would expand an existing city park. If the city is able to acquire the property, they would likely put in a boat launch. People will also be able to use the space for fishing, trapping, hiking, cross country skiing, and of course scenic enjoyment.

“[We’re] just trying to create these access points and recreational... Just trying to increase that interest and help people access or do have those interests and provide a safe place to do it,” Schofield Public Works Director Mark Thuot said.

This is all preliminary, but if Scofield buys the land from the owner, the city has applied for a 50 percent matching grant through the Wisconsin DNR’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. Schofield was one of 90 applicants and has been selected as one of the top scorers.

“Certainly, Wisconsin is a great resource for tourism and outdoor recreation, there are a lot of state visitors that come here to recreate because of the wonderful resources that we have,” Wisconsin DNR Regional Grant Project Manager Cheryl Housley said.

Before Schofield gets the grant, the DNR has to do internal reviews of the land’s use. Then, everything will be presented in front of the Natural Resources Board in January.

To date, the property is privately owned, and the city is still negotiating with the owner for potential sale.

