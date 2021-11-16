Advertisement

REPORT: Amherst native Groshek signs with Vikings Practice Squad

Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.
Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WSAW) -Amherst native Garrett Groshek is back in the NFL, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the former Badgers running back is signing with the Vikings to be a part of their practice squad.

Groshek went undrafted in the spring, but immediately signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent the entire summer with them before being released at the end of training camp.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Portage County woman missing, found safe

Latest News

Hello, My Name is: Caleb Guden 11/15/2021
Hello, My Name is: Caleb Guden 11/15/2021
Marquette's Darryl Morsell (32) and Kameron Jones (1) celebrate after the team's 67-66 win over...
Late steal gives Marquette a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois
Caleb Guden celebrates with his family after signing his letter of intent to play baseball at...
Hello, My Name Is: Caleb Guden
Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against...
REPORT: LB Whitney Mercilus has torn biceps, will miss rest of season